THE REVOLUTION WAS A MISTAKE:

[T]here is a certain pleasure in watching the gentle social machinery of the Danish state and people swing into action. At the lakes in downtown Copenhagen--the city's former moat--kindly city employees in safety vests make sure everyone runs or strolls in a clockwise direction, minimizing the chance of close face-to-face encounters.





The Danish police sent a friendly message to every mobile telephone in the country, reminding recipients to practice social distancing as you "enjoy your weekend." And Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made an appearance on the Instagram account of Denmark's top Gen-Z influencer, Anders Hemmingsen. She empathized with teens' desire to go out and party, but encouraged them to stay home and tolerate their parents for a little longer.





Frederiksen, a 42-year-old divorced mother of two school-aged children, was initially accused of overreacting to the pandemic. As it turned out, she was out ahead of many other countries in Europe, which generally adopted similar measures after delays of days or weeks.





The first confirmed case in Denmark was on February 27th. Within eight days, Frederiksen had restricted all gatherings to a maximum of 1,000 people, which meant cancelling a number of highly anticipated sports and music events. (The 1980s-era band Simple Minds, having sold 1,500 tickets to a 40th anniversary show, split its local crowd in half, and generously played two separate concerts.) On March 11th, the number permitted to gather was cut to 100; and on March 18th, it went down to 10. Libraries, museums, gyms, and state churches were closed. Few cared about the churches, but there was a great deal of anguish about the gyms.





When the borders were closed, the grumbling about overreaction increased, particularly among commuters who live in less-expensive Sweden and travel across the Øresund Bridge for work in higher-salary Denmark. (The bridge is still open to freight and to Danes, but not to most Swedes.) Sweden, which has taken a more laissez-faire approach to coronavirus, harrumphed about the insult to Scandinavian solidarity and European unity; and a top Swedish health official said the border closing "could not be justified from a health perspective." Five days later, Sweden closed its own borders. Although Sweden's closure applied only to visitors from non-EU countries, this was a big step for a country the Danes mock ceaselessly for its preternatural political correctness. [...]





It helps that the Danish society is still characterized by high levels of trust--including trust in their government. It is one of the least corrupt nations on Earth, a fact that helps make citizens more willing to pay their (extremely high) taxes. Denmark also has a strong national identity (where else do people put their country's flag on birthday cakes?) which yields high levels of solidarity and respect for imposed norms.





The expectation of situation-appropriate behavior was the theme conveyed by Denmark's much-loved Queen Margrethe, an 80-year-old chain smoker nicknamed Daisy who still insists on reading her speeches from stapled-together pieces of paper instead of a teleprompter.





Delivering the Danish Royal Family's first non-holiday national address since World War II, Margrethe was tough on anyone who might violate isolation orders for, say, a birthday party. "Det synes jeg ikke, man kan være bekendt," the Queen said, looking right at the camera. It was an old-ladyish admonishment that loosely translates to "It simply isn't done." She added: "It is thoughtless. And it is inconsiderate."