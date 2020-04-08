April 8, 2020
THE PROBLEM FOR THE lEFT ISN'T THAT aMERICA ISN'T pROGRESSIVE...:
The End of Bernie Sanders (DAN MCLAUGHLIN, April 8, 2020, National Review0
Predictions from his high tide in February that Sanders would be the Reagan of the Democrats now look embarrassingly premature. He did not transform his party; it came together with startling speed and cohesiveness to reject him in favor of a man who has been in D.C. for half a century and lives and breathes the old Senate norms of bipartisan centrism and corporate fundraising. Joe Biden is a liberal, not a centrist, in his politics, and he pandered to his party's left wing in a variety of ways during the primaries, but he is anything but a Sanders-style revolutionary. If anything, Biden's primary-season panders were aimed more at the "woke" social-issue left than at Bernie's kind of class warfare.
...it's that the Democratic Party isn't Progressive. And that's not going to change if Nationalism keeps its hold on the GOP, forcing minorities, women and suburbanites to vote Democrat.
