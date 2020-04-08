THE PROBLEM FOR THE lEFT ISN'T THAT aMERICA ISN'T pROGRESSIVE...:

Predictions from his high tide in February that Sanders would be the Reagan of the Democrats now look embarrassingly premature. He did not transform his party; it came together with startling speed and cohesiveness to reject him in favor of a man who has been in D.C. for half a century and lives and breathes the old Senate norms of bipartisan centrism and corporate fundraising. Joe Biden is a liberal, not a centrist, in his politics, and he pandered to his party's left wing in a variety of ways during the primaries, but he is anything but a Sanders-style revolutionary. If anything, Biden's primary-season panders were aimed more at the "woke" social-issue left than at Bernie's kind of class warfare.