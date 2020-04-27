THE ORANGE CEILING:

An average of recent national surveys compiled by Real Clear Politics showed Biden, who served as vice president under former President Barack Obama, ahead of Trump by an average of nearly 6 points. Overall, Biden is backed by an average of 48.3 percent of voters while the president is supported by just 42.4 percent.





Meanwhile, Biden also leads Trump in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Trump still appears to have a slim advantage in North Carolina, but the most recent poll conducted in the state actually showed Biden ahead by 1 point as well.