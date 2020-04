THE ORANGE CEILING:

President Donald Trump's approval rating has slumped to a six-month low of 43 percent as the coronavirus crisis drags into its third month.





A total of 56 percent of voters disapprove of Trump's job performance in office, according to a Friday Rasmussen Reports poll of 500 likely voters.





Those latest numbers include 30 percent of likely voters who strongly approve of Trump's job in office and 44 percent who strong disapprove, resulting in a presidential approval index rating of -14.