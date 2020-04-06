THE ORANGE CEILING:





Coronavirus, the worst crisis of Donald Trump's presidency, had given him something he had sought all these years -- more approval of his performance than disapproval. Initial approval of his response to the pandemic brought this most historically unpopular president briefly out from the "underwater" space he's occupied to his first ever net-positive approval rating -- and now it is gone.





In all polls, the number of Americans who have grown more concerned about the virus has risen as their approval of Trump's performance has dropped. Most surveys have shown the partisan divide -- with Democrats being more concerned about the virus and taking greater precautions than Republicans -- is closing as the number of infections and deaths explode. Most voters believe the worst is yet to come.





The peak in the president's approval, from about two weeks ago, resulted from what pollsters call a "rally around the flag" effect most presidents have experienced in times of grave crisis, from war to natural disasters. Yet Trump's was smaller and has dissipated more rapidly in comparison to his predecessors.





The Navigators daily tracking poll out Saturday showed Trump voters are disappointed in his response, with 40% of them saying he didn't take the threat seriously enough at first, a number that rose 17 percentage points in less than two weeks.