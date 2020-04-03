THE ORANGE CEILING:





Forty-four percent of Americans support Trump's oversight of the pandemic, in line with his overall 43% approval rating. That's at the high end for the Republican president during his more than three years in office.





Given the low point at which he topped out at even while we all rallied 'round the flag, his low is likely closer to the 20% that oppose immigration.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 3, 2020 10:43 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd