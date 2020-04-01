April 1, 2020
THE ORANGE CEILING:
Poll: Trump's coronavirus bounce fizzles (STEVEN SHEPARD, 04/01/2020, Politico)
The survey, conducted immediately before President Donald Trump announced a 30-day extension of his physical and social distancing guidelines "to slow the spread" of Covid-19, shows 47 percent of voters feel the administration isn't doing enough in response to the outbreak, greater than the 40 percent who feel the administration is doing the right amount.
His upper bound is 42%--that rarely wins presidential elections.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 1, 2020 12:00 AM