THE ONLY THREAT IS INTERNAL:





A day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized "wild incitement" and President Reuven Rivlin warned of "fake accusations" against Israel's ultra-Orthodox community amid the coronavirus outbreak, Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman slammed the Haredi political leadership, accusing it of "endangering the health of the public."





Liberman, who has often clashed with the ultra-Orthodox over issues of religion and state, rebuked lawmakers and ministers from the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties for calling for limits to the restrictions on ultra-Orthodox towns or pushing to tighten limits on other towns, with lower rates of infection, so that the community wouldn't be singled out.