April 11, 2020
THE MORAL OBLIGATION TO CHANGE THE REGIME:
North Korea defector warns that coronavirus toll may rival three million dead in mid-90s famine: Kim Myong dismissed Pyongyang's claims that the nation remains free of Covid-19 (Julian Ryall, 10 April 2020, The Telegraph)
A defector who served as a senior official in the North Korean government has dismissed Pyongyang's claims that the nation remains free of coronavirus, warning that the virus could kill as many people as the four-year famine of the mid-1990s.In an interview for the US-based Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, Kim Myong said around three million people are believed to have died in the "Arduous March" famine, which was a consequence of a series of natural disasters compounded by economic mismanagement and the collapse of the food distribution system.
decapitating Pyongyang would also create, perhaps insurmountable, pressure on the PRC.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2020 9:49 AM
« "GOOD KNOWIN' HE'S OUT THERE" (profanity alert) | Main | THERE'S NOTHING MORE TERRIFYING THAN MORAL CONSISTENCY: »