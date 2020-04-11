THE MORAL OBLIGATION TO CHANGE THE REGIME:





A defector who served as a senior official in the North Korean government has dismissed Pyongyang's claims that the nation remains free of coronavirus, warning that the virus could kill as many people as the four-year famine of the mid-1990s.





In an interview for the US-based Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, Kim Myong said around three million people are believed to have died in the "Arduous March" famine, which was a consequence of a series of natural disasters compounded by economic mismanagement and the collapse of the food distribution system.