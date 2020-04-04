THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Lest you think coronavirus stupidity is solely a Republican problem, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the same uninformed and incorrect statements that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made this week. de Blasio also tried to claim that until very recently, scientists were not aware that asymptomatic or presymptomatic people with coronavirus, meaning people who carry the virus but are not showing symptoms, could transmit it to other people.





The remarks were made by the New York mayor when he spoke with WNYC's Brian Lehrer. When Lehrer said that the United States knew "weeks and months ago that asymptomatic people can spread this disease," de Blasio countered and claimed that this was only realized "in the last 48 hours." De Blasio is likely referring to a study out of Singapore published on April 1 that found people could transmit the disease before showing symptoms.





Lehrer asked: "Didn't we know weeks and months ago that asymptomatic people can spread this disease?"





The mayor responded, "No, the fact is I've been at so many press conferences where our top doctors for New York City addressed this and they said 'we just didn't have evidence from all the global medical community that was studying this issue. There was suspicion, but there was not evidence."