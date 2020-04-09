THE HIGH COST OF BEING ANTI-WOKE:

"I was still playing chess with Moses and plenty of sports," Woody Allen tells us of Mia Farrow's adopted son. "He had asked me to be his father, and I thought he was a great kid and agreed. I didn't legally adopt him at that point, but as he'll tell you, I was his father in every substantial way." That's from Allen's recently published Apropos of Nothing, a book as chronologically vague as most showbiz memoirs. Going by what's there, Moses was perhaps seven years old, maybe a little older or younger. Soon-Yi had been his big sister for at least five years. Eventually, as we all know from history, Allen put the moves on Soon-Yi. By that point she'd been the boy's older sister for a decade, and Allen had been his father "for years" (Allen's phrase). In short, Woody Allen decided to f[***] his son's sister.



