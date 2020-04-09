April 9, 2020
THE HIGH COST OF BEING ANTI-WOKE:
What Does Woody Allen Fail to Get? Let Him Show You (C. T. May, 4/09/20, Splice Today)
"I was still playing chess with Moses and plenty of sports," Woody Allen tells us of Mia Farrow's adopted son. "He had asked me to be his father, and I thought he was a great kid and agreed. I didn't legally adopt him at that point, but as he'll tell you, I was his father in every substantial way." That's from Allen's recently published Apropos of Nothing, a book as chronologically vague as most showbiz memoirs. Going by what's there, Moses was perhaps seven years old, maybe a little older or younger. Soon-Yi had been his big sister for at least five years. Eventually, as we all know from history, Allen put the moves on Soon-Yi. By that point she'd been the boy's older sister for a decade, and Allen had been his father "for years" (Allen's phrase). In short, Woody Allen decided to f[***] his son's sister.She was also, of course, Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, and Mia was Woody's girlfriend. The girlfriend found out. Soon-Yi and Woody set up housekeeping together, and Woody tried to get custody of Moses. The boy's sister was set to become... his mother? One might ponder the effects of this on a 14-year-old, or anybody. One might, but Woody doesn't. His book says nothing about that angle. It's been 28 years and the thought never crossed his mind.
The conservative commentators trying to rehabilitate this creature just because he was canceled are just as misguided as the Right.
