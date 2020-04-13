April 13, 2020
THE GOVERNOR HAS WRECKED ALL THE PROGRESS HE'D MADE SINCE BEING ELECTED:
This is Florida's Surgeon General being removed from a #COVID19 briefing by @GovRonDeSantis staff right after saying we'll need to social distance until there is a vaccine. https://t.co/3pBOV7dMP5 pic.twitter.com/czp7dTqfdT— Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 13, 2020
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2020 6:02 PM
« IMAGINE BEING SO UNCERTAIN OF YOUR FAITH...: | Main | IN ALL FAIRNESS, NO ONE THINKS HE UNDERSTANDS THE CONSTIUTION: »