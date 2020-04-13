THE FLOOR IS 20%:

An April 10-12 survey of 1,987 registered voters found 49 percent disapprove and 45 percent approve of the president's COVID-19 response, marking a drop of 5 percentage points in his net approval, the share who approve minus those who disapprove, in the course of a week and an 18-point drop since a mid-March peak in evaluations of his handling of the pandemic.

Only 27% of Americans said they think the US is doing a better job at containing coronavirus than other developed countries, a new Insider poll found, and about one in five said the US is "much worse" at containing coronavirus than other developed countries.





Overall, about 46% of Americans think the US is doing worse than other developed countries in fighting the virus.