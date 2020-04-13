April 13, 2020
THE FLOOR IS 20%:
Net Approval for Trump's Handling of Coronavirus Dips Underwater (ELI YOKLEY, April 13, 2020, Morning Consult)
An April 10-12 survey of 1,987 registered voters found 49 percent disapprove and 45 percent approve of the president's COVID-19 response, marking a drop of 5 percentage points in his net approval, the share who approve minus those who disapprove, in the course of a week and an 18-point drop since a mid-March peak in evaluations of his handling of the pandemic.
Just 27% of Americans think the US is doing better than other countries at containing the coronavirus (John Haltiwanger, 4/13/20, BI)
Only 27% of Americans said they think the US is doing a better job at containing coronavirus than other developed countries, a new Insider poll found, and about one in five said the US is "much worse" at containing coronavirus than other developed countries.Overall, about 46% of Americans think the US is doing worse than other developed countries in fighting the virus.
