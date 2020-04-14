THE BLAXODUS IS EXTREMELY WELL HIDDEN:

Biden is already highly popular with black voters, according to the poll of 800 black voters conducted for BlackPAC, a progressive-leaning advocacy group. But 55 percent of African-American voters said they would be more excited to turn out or vote for Biden if he picked a black woman to join his ticket, the poll showed. Another 27 percent said the pick made no difference because they'd stick with Biden.





Only 7 percent said they would still vote for Donald Trump, who is deeply unpopular with black voters despite the president's outreach to them.