April 14, 2020
THE BLAXODUS IS EXTREMELY WELL HIDDEN:
Poll: Black VP pick could boost Biden (MARC CAPUTO, 04/14/2020, Politico)
Nothing better reveals the contempt that the Right holds non-whites in than their insistence that blacks and Latinos will vote for an open racist.Biden is already highly popular with black voters, according to the poll of 800 black voters conducted for BlackPAC, a progressive-leaning advocacy group. But 55 percent of African-American voters said they would be more excited to turn out or vote for Biden if he picked a black woman to join his ticket, the poll showed. Another 27 percent said the pick made no difference because they'd stick with Biden.Only 7 percent said they would still vote for Donald Trump, who is deeply unpopular with black voters despite the president's outreach to them.
