April 14, 2020
THE BATTLEGROUND IS TX:
Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky wins a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court (Li Zhou and Ella Nilsen Apr 13, 2020, Vox)
Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky has won a 10-year term to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, defeating Trump-backed conservative incumbent Dan Kelly, according to our partners at DecisionDesk. As of Monday evening, Karofsky had raked in roughly 53 percent of the vote to Kelly's 47 percent, when the race was called.
The GOP already knows Donald can't win; the question is how much can they limit the damage.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 14, 2020 12:00 AM