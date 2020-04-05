April 5, 2020
THANKS, VLAD:
Exclusive: Pressed by Trump, U.S. pushed unproven coronavirus treatment guidance (Marisa Taylor, Aram Roston, 4/05/20, Reuters)
In mid-March, President Donald Trump personally pressed federal health officials to make malaria drugs available to treat the novel coronavirus, though they had been untested for COVID-19, two sources told Reuters.Shortly afterward, the federal government published highly unusual guidance informing doctors they had the option to prescribe the drugs, with key dosing information based on unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 5, 2020 3:51 PM