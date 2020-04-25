THANKS, DONALD!:

A newly released poll shows that 69 percent of registered voters support Medicare for All, a plan which would create a national health insurance plan available for all Americans.





The poll also showed 46 percent of Republican voters supporting Medicare for All alongside 88 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Independents.[...]





The coronavirus epidemic has raised awareness about flaws in the American health insurance system as many people who lost their jobs due to stay-at-home and social distancing measures also lost their health insurance. Without insurance, many Americans fear getting sick or injured because of the potentially devastating financial impact it could have.





Tying insurance to employment also burdens businesses with healthcare and insurance administration costs that can be expensive and time-consuming, according to The Wall Street Journal. Employment-based insurance also reduces wages and increases overhead as insurance premiums and deductibles continue to rise, according to the New York Times.