April 6, 2020
THANKS, DONALD!:
New study on hydroxychloroquine and azithro. No real antiviral effects on #COVID19. Same dosing as the previous Gautret et al study from Marseille 🇫🇷. This casts doubt if effects real or not. We need to slow down the rush, and need real randomized trial. https://t.co/9x72NH5wzD— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 5, 2020
2) What are typical side effects of hydroxychloroquine sulfate listed in the FDA report? Tons. Screenshot from this safety document. #COVID19 https://t.co/6lhf4Yl0v7 pic.twitter.com/4EcPzU6IQN— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 6, 2020
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2020 8:27 AM