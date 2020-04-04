THANKS, DONALD!:

The adoption of telemedicine shifted into hyper-drive over the past month, with virtual health-care interactions on pace to top 1 billion by year's end, according to analysts at Forrester Research. That would represent a massive expansion from telemedicine usage before the coronavirus pandemic.





"There were three barriers that impacted the lack of adoption, or the slowness of adoption, before the pandemic hit. We saw cost ... availability ... and then we also saw relationships playing a factor," said Forrester analyst Arielle Trzcinski. "If a patient was able to see their existing provider, they were much more likely to use the service."





Those barriers collapsed dramatically last month after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency after the COVID-19 outbreak hit the U.S. The administration also strongly urged doctors and patients to avoid in-person visits and instead use telehealth visits to help prevent the spread of the virus.





"President Trump talking about the benefits of virtual care, I think, helped reduce one of those barriers that we found in our research of awareness," said Trzcinksi.