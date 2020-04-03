April 3, 2020
TAX COLLECTOR FOR THE ETHNO-STATE:
Trump is meeting with oil company CEOs to raise gas prices he just celebrated as a 'massive tax cut' (Peter Weber, 4/03/20, The Week)
On Tuesday, Trump told the White House press corps that he'll join Russia and the Saudis "at the appropriate time if need be" to work on helping end their price war, explaining, "it's hurtful to one of our biggest industries, the oil industry." In mid-March, meanwhile, Trump said he "would have dreamed about" oil prices this low, adding: "With gasoline prices coming down, that's like a tax cut. Frankly, that's like a big tax cut, not a little tax cut, for the consumer."
He was hired to save Putin, after all.
