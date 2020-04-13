NOT SO SECRET AGENT:

April 13, 2020
Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Biden got a New York Times investigation (Peter Weber, 4/13/20, The Week)
A former staff assistant to Joe Biden, Tara Reade, has accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her when she worked in his Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993. Biden's campaign says the allegation is false and a New York Times investigation found no corroboration outside of two friends she told in 1993 and 2008.The Times spoke with both of Reade's friends, seven other women who accused Biden of inappropriate (but not sexual) touching last year, and several people who worked in Biden's office at the time, including two interns Reade supervised. The newspaper tried and failed to locate a complaint Reade said she had filed with the Senate. "No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade's allegation," reporters Lisa Lerer and Sydney Ember wrote. "The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden."
On the other hand, the change in her story came after she announced she had left Washington because she couldn't stand how her beloved Russia was being treated, more or less soliciting a job offer from Vlad/Donald.
