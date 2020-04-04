SUPPOSE YOU WERE VLAD PUTIN...:

President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday he "may" take the drug hydroxychloroquine, despite no evidence the drug is effective and safe for preventing or treating the coronavirus.





He also suggested that his doctors have not yet prescribed him the drug, but said he would ask them about it.





"If it were me -- in fact, I might do it anyway. I may take it, okay? I may take it," he said at a press briefing. "And I'll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it."





The nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, who is often featured at Trump's daily press briefings, has warned Americans that there is no evidence that the drug is effective in preventing or treating coronavirus.