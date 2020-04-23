SUPER ON BRAND:

The man President Donald Trump just named to speak for the Health Department accused George Soros and the Rothschild family of seeking to exploit the pandemic for control and to advance their agendas. [...]





On March 15, Caputo responded to a far-right figure, Jack Prosobiec, who wondered on Twitter why George Soros, the liberal philanthropist was ready to give to his favored political causes but not to efforts to combat the coronavirus.





"Are you kidding? Soros's political agenda REQUIRES a pandemic," Caputo said. Soros has given tens of millions of dollars to coronavirus relief.





On March 27, Caputo tweeted a photo of Soros captioned "The real virus behind everything," and added skulls and crossbones.