SUPER ON-BRAND:

At his Tuesday circus-like press briefing, ostensibly about the coronavirus crisis, a reporter pressed him on his opposition to voting by mail. While he declared categorically that voting by mail is bad, the reporter pointed out that he, in fact, votes by mail.





Trump had no coherent response.





"I think mail-in voting is horrible. It's corrupt!" he said.





"But you voted by mail in Florida's election last month, didn't you?" a reporter asked.





"Sure! I can vote by mail," Trump said, refusing to recognize his contradiction.





"How do you reconcile that?" the reporter responded.



