SPOILER ALERT:





The top Republican in the Georgia state House says emergency efforts to send a mail-in ballot to every state voter could cost Republicans control of the state legislature.





Georgia House Speaker David Ralston issued the warning as he complained about plans by Secretar of State Brad Raffensperger 'to ensure all Georgians can vote without fear for their health.'





'So, here, you know, the process keeps going up and up and up and so a multitude of reasons why vote by mail in my view is not acceptable," Ralston said, referencing recent comments by Donald Trump. 'The president said it best, this will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia,' he said.