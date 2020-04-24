SOUNDS LIKE SOMEBODY BOUGHT STOCK IN TIDE PODS:

The medical community has slammed President Donald Trump after he suggested injecting people with disinfectant could treat coronavirus.





During yesterday's White House press briefing, citing new research delivered by senior Homeland Security science and technology advisor William Bryan, the president said it 'would be interesting' to see if mainlining disinfectant into the lungs could eradicate the pathogen.





Pulmonologist and disease specialist Dr Vin Gupta warned the public on NBC News that Trump's idea could lead to death.





'This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it's dangerous,' he said.