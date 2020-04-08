SOMETIMES, NOTHING IS A REAL COOL HAND:





The Sermo survey, known as Sermo's COVID-19 Real-Time Barometer Study, compiled answers from 6,227 physicians from 30 countries. It's conclusions include that among doctors who have treated coronavirus patients, 33 percent have prescribed Hydroxychloroquine, 41 percent Azithromycin, and 56 percent analgesics. And in the conclusion that has drawn the most media attention, Hydroxychloroquine was rated the "most effective therapy" from a list of 15 options, with 37 percent of COVID-19 treaters choosing it.





The other options listed include anti-HIV drugs, cough medications, "compassionate use of experimental drugs," Vitamin D, zinc tablets and "nothing." Among U.S. doctors, only 23 percent listed "Hydroxychloroquine or Chloroquine" -- and the top answer, with 51 percent, was "nothing."





So in other words, doctors have tried many different treatments for this new and confounding virus, which is most likely still in its early stages. According to these numbers, just over a third of those doctors worldwide -- and less than a quarter in the U.S. - consider Hydroxychloroquine the best of the available options. American doctors even prefer "nothing" to using it.











Posted by Orrin Judd at April 8, 2020 12:00 AM

