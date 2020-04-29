April 29, 2020
SIMPLE COLLUSION:
FBI documents reveal communication between Stone, Assange (ERIC TUCKER, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO, 4/29/20, AP)
Weeks after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in the Russia investigation, Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, reassured WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a Twitter message that if prosecutors came after him, "I will bring down the entire house of cards," according to FBI documents made public Tuesday.The records reveal the extent of communications between Stone and Assange, whose anti-secrecy website published Democratic emails hacked by Russians during the 2016 presidential election, and underscore efforts by Trump allies to gain insight about the release of information they expected would embarrass Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
