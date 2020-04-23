April 23, 2020
SHE'S A REPUBLICAN APPOINTEE:
Everyone Is Mad at Elena Kagan (MARK JOSEPH STERN, APRIL 22, 2020, Slate)
Justice Elena Kagan shocked the world on Monday when she joined a dissent by Justice Samuel Alito that would've made Robert Bork proud. In Ramos v. Louisiana, Alito contested the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision striking down split verdicts, which allow conviction by a nonunanimous jury. Kagan, a Barack Obama appointee, typically sides with the court's liberal wing on civil rights and criminal law. Yet here she was, joining a reactionary dissent defending an unjust practice rooted in bigotry. Civil libertarians were understandably disappointed, baffled, angry, skeptical, and saddened.Kagan's vote in Ramos really shouldn't have come as a surprise: The justice crosses ideological lines in divided decisions more frequently than any of her liberal colleagues do. She's also a pragmatist with a fierce commitment to precedent who will follow her principles even when they lead to an outcome she dislikes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 23, 2020 12:00 AM