April 12, 2020
SEEMS LIKE A GOOD TIME FOR ONE...:
Gridlocked Israel nears 4th consecutive election (ASSOCIATED PRESS, 04/12/2020)
Israel's president on Sunday turned down a request from Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz for a two-week extension to form a new coalition government.The announcement by President Reuven Rivlin means that Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a midnight deadline on Monday night to reach a power-sharing deal. If they fail, the country could be forced into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 12, 2020 8:44 AM