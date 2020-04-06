SECURITY IS JOB ONE:

The most glaring evidence that Bolsonaro's discursive strategy has hit a wall is the fact that governors who until recently were vocal supporters have refused to join his crusade against social distancing. The turning point came last month when the president, despite the risk of contagion, encouraged his supporters to take to the streets to strengthen his hand in ongoing negotiations over a tax reform bill, among other issues. Ronaldo Caiado, the conservative governor of Goiás who ran for president in 1989, turned up at one of these rallies. Caiado began his speech by presenting his anti-left credentials to enthusiastic applause from the crowd. He reiterated his support for the president, garnering even more cheers from the faithful. "But before anything else, I'm a doctor," he declared, the crowd cooling as it became clear where Caiado was headed. In the end, boos rained down on him as he shouted for protestors to go home. By the end of the month, Caiado, an influential voice with deep ties to the powerful agricultural lobby, had broken with the president. The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, who rode the Bolsonaro wave to higher office in 2018, has also turned on him. "It's not rational to make [public] health and peoples' lives political, especially those who are poor and vulnerable," Doria said, criticizing Bolsonaro for politicizing the crisis.





In addition to pushing away allies in crucial state capitals, Bolsonaro has achieved the seemingly impossible as major opposition figures, otherwise riven by deep personal and political tensions, join against him. On March 30, these progressive leaders released a joint statement calling on Bolsonaro to resign, declaring that he "cannot continue governing Brazil...We need unity and understanding to face the pandemic, not a president who contradicts Public Health authorities and subsumes everyone's life to his authoritarian political interests."





Whether that statement is a promising sign of unity among Brazil's splintered opposition or evidence of their flailing irrelevance is debatable but beside the point. What should worry Bolsonaro--if the prospect of thousands of citizens felled by an affliction he refuses to take seriously does not--is that his ouster has suddenly and irrefutably entered into the realm of the possible.