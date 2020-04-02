April 2, 2020
RALLYING AROUND THE STATE FLAG:
Governors Far Better Than Trump In Pandemic (Dan Desai Martin, April 2, 2020, National Memo)
As the number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic increases, more than 3 in 5 registered voters (61 percent) said Trump was unprepared to handle the outbreak, while only 32 percent said he was prepared, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday.The poll showed a much more favorable view of governors, with 47 percent of respondents saying state leaders were prepared and 45 percent saying they were unprepared.The same poll showed that 62 percent rated governors as doing an excellent or good job, with only 43 percent saying the same of Trump.
Appropriately small and brief.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 2, 2020 12:00 AM