RALLYING AROUND THE STATE FLAG:

As the number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic increases, more than 3 in 5 registered voters (61 percent) said Trump was unprepared to handle the outbreak, while only 32 percent said he was prepared, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday.





The poll showed a much more favorable view of governors, with 47 percent of respondents saying state leaders were prepared and 45 percent saying they were unprepared.



