April 23, 2020
PEZ WOULD BE BETTER:
Leaked Study Finds No Benefit from Antiviral Remdesivir in Treating COVID-19 (RONALD BAILEY, 4.23.2020, reason)
In this randomized controlled trial, the researchers recruited 237 hospitalized COVID-19 patients; 158 were treated with remdesivir, and 79 received a placebo. (The study initially aimed to enroll 463 patients, but the researchers could not find enough recruits.) The abstract reports that "remdesivir use was not associated with a difference in time to clinical improvement and mortality at 28 days." In fact, while it's not a statistically significant difference, the mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir was slightly higher than the rate in the placebo cohort--13.9 percent rather than 12.8 percent.
