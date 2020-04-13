PANOPTICONSERVATISM:

The two companies are building the only realistic way to get out of this shutdown. (Jason Aten, 4/13/20, Inc.)

Last week, Apple and Google announced an interesting partnership. Both companies will build technology into their mobile operating systems that will allow for large scale contact tracing. It's a pretty big deal for two reasons: The first is that the two companies are fierce rivals, but are working together to solve a problem that affects all of us. Second, it might actually work since the two companies power almost all mobile devices worldwide.





People understandably start to get nervous when they start to hear that their mobile phones could be used for any kind of tracing, especially if you're not sure what that means. The basic concept is that you would be able to download an app that would ping off other mobile phones that you come into proximity with.





If you were to later test positive for Covid-19, you could indicate as much on the app, which would then notify the owners of the other devices you came in contact with that they were potentially exposed.





Most experts agree that contact-tracing is one of the most important factors to "re-opening" society. That's because it will allow new cases to be isolated while pinpointing others who might have been exposed early enough that the spread can be limited.