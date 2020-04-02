ORANGXINA:

The president's nightly briefings are about as accurate as his rallies. (TIM MILLER APRIL 2, 2020, The Bulwark)





After months of ignoring and downplaying the coronavirus crisis, Donald Trump addressed the nation on March 11 from the Oval Office. It was the first in what was to become a series of briefings. These all-consuming almost daily events have been marked by happy talk, exaggeration, misinformation, and outright lies by President Trump.





Trump's lies have ranged far and wide. In part, this pattern is based on his general ignorance and the lack of seriousness with which he approached the crisis during the only period America had to mitigate it.





Other lies are standard Trumpian hyperbole meeting a moment that calls for brutal truth-telling.





Still others are deliberate attempts to hide his failures or to make the American people believe something that is untrue in order to make himself look better.



