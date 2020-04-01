OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:

Former Tsinghua University politics lecturer, Dr Wu Qiang, told investigators that the Chinese government was concealing the truth, which allowed for the outbreak on such a huge scale.





He said: "I have no doubts that the local government reported the situation to the central government.





"So local government were not accountable to the people at that time.





"But the central government adopted the policy of concealing the truth from the public, starting to control the epidemic internally.





"This contradiction prevented them from properly mobilising to deal with the spread of the epidemic.





"Although internal controls were in place, the information kept from the public's eye caused the outbreak of the disaster and the spread of the disease."





Dr Wu claims he is not alone in the anger towards the government and said there is a growing amount of unrest in the country over the handling.





He added: "More of the 900 million Chinese citizens, who are equipped with smartphones, have become extremely dissatisfied with the virus in the past month or so.





"From my own observation, this level of dissatisfaction is unprecedented in the past 80 years.





"They have been tremendously dissatisfied with the local government's ineffectiveness in epidemic and disaster relief the Wuhan people have seen from the city lockdown, the paralysis of the local medical institutions and the huge risk they face."





On February 11, 34-year-old Dr Wenliang lost his battle with coronavirus, weeks after sounding the alarm over the virus.



