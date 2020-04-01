OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:

April 1, 2020
'Concealing the truth' Chinese whistleblower speaks out on COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan (CALLUM HOARE, Apr 1, 2020, Daily Express)
Former Tsinghua University politics lecturer, Dr Wu Qiang, told investigators that the Chinese government was concealing the truth, which allowed for the outbreak on such a huge scale.He said: "I have no doubts that the local government reported the situation to the central government."So local government were not accountable to the people at that time."But the central government adopted the policy of concealing the truth from the public, starting to control the epidemic internally."This contradiction prevented them from properly mobilising to deal with the spread of the epidemic."Although internal controls were in place, the information kept from the public's eye caused the outbreak of the disaster and the spread of the disease."Dr Wu claims he is not alone in the anger towards the government and said there is a growing amount of unrest in the country over the handling.He added: "More of the 900 million Chinese citizens, who are equipped with smartphones, have become extremely dissatisfied with the virus in the past month or so."From my own observation, this level of dissatisfaction is unprecedented in the past 80 years."They have been tremendously dissatisfied with the local government's ineffectiveness in epidemic and disaster relief the Wuhan people have seen from the city lockdown, the paralysis of the local medical institutions and the huge risk they face."On February 11, 34-year-old Dr Wenliang lost his battle with coronavirus, weeks after sounding the alarm over the virus.Last week, the Wuhan police made an official apology to the family of Dr Li for their "inappropriate handling of the situation" and revoked the letter of reprimand for spreading rumours.
Trump just admitted he downplayed the threat of coronavirus: 'I knew it could be horrible' (John Haltiwanger, 4/01/20, Business Insider)
At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Trump was asked if he lulled Americans into a false sense of security by telling the public that the virus would go away quickly, even as it was clear that the number of cases and death toll were on the rise."I knew everything."
