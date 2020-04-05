April 5, 2020
OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:
Transparency In China Could Have Saved Thousands Of People From Coronavirus: Beijing deserves condemnation for its actions. (Patrick Mendis Joey Wang, 4/04/20, National Interest)
The first mistake was shooting the messenger. Dr. Li Wenliang--a young ophthalmologist at the Central Hospital of Wuhan--had first shared his concerns on December 31, 2019, with a group of colleagues on WeChat. At the time, the coronavirus had not yet been identified. Li then warned his co-workers of the SARS-like symptoms that his patients were exhibiting, and encouraged them to adopt stricter measures to prevent contaminations in their hospitals.This had all privately been shared to alert his colleagues. However, once screenshots began to circulate, they came to the attention of his superiors at the hospital. Li's reward for this simple act of professional vigilance was an order from the hospital authorities to write a letter of self-criticism. The local police also paid him a visit in the middle of the night, where they accused him of being one of eight people who had been spreading "false information" and who had "gravely disturbed social order."Finally, Li was forced to respond affirmatively to the questions: "Can you stop your illegal behavior?" and "Do you understand you'll be punished if you don't stop such behavior?" His answers were signed and sealed by affixing his red thumbprint to the police report. With this restraining order, the virus was then allowed to continue spreading unabated for several more weeks. This pointed to the second mistake.The Mandate of the PartySetting the stage for the perfect storm, the city of Wuhan had been preparing its annual mass banquet. To celebrate the twentieth anniversary, local organizers had attempted "to break a world record for the largest number of dishes served." The significance of this event cannot be overstated. For at least three weeks prior to the banquet on January 18, 2020, Wuhan authorities had been informed of the virus spreading in the city.The SARS experience and common sense would have dictated taking immediate measures to protect public health. Instead, Wuhan authorities did the unthinkable: issuing orders to suppress the news and covering-up the gravity of the outbreak. Even after the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared a global health emergency on January 30, media outlets such as Xinhua were instructed to give the news of the coronavirus a positive spin and avoid mentioning the WHO declaration. By this time, the pathogen had already spread well beyond China.One reason for the suppression of the news--as reported by the Financial Times--was that the mayor of Wuhan had declined the advice of health experts out of concern that measures to contain the disease "may hurt the local economy and social stability." This decision would have two escalatory effects. First, it accelerated the virulence of the virus, given the sheer number of people in close proximity. Second, it facilitated the spread of the virus around the world. The conclusion of the banquet ended with an exodus of some five million people from the city, which helped to transport the virus beyond Hebei province and Chinese national borders.
Stop Shaming New Orleans for Holding Mardi Gras (JORDAN HIRSCH, APRIL 02, 2020, Slate)
The first COVID-19 case in Louisiana was reported on March 9. By March 26 there were 2,305, resulting in 83 deaths. New Orleans now has one of the highest per capita infection rates and COVID-19 death rates in the country. New cases are growing exponentially. As the city faces shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment in hospitals, Mayor LaToya Cantrell went on CNN last Thursday to rally support for the city. Oddly, Wolf Blitzer spent most of the segment asking her about Mardi Gras--if anyone had advised her to cancel it or if, in hindsight, she wished she had. Cantrell pointed out that federal authorities consulting with the city ahead of its public events hadn't raised any red flags. Her response was criticized on social media, with Lawfare executive editor Susan Hennessey tweeting, "at some point local leadership needs to take responsibility." Criticism in the media hasn't let up since. On Thursday on The View, Meghan McCain told Cantrell she was "surprised the Mardi Gras celebrations continued" in February.The spectacle of the mayor being made to answer for New Orleans' perceived irresponsibility was one of many echoes of Hurricane Katrina in the current disaster. Fifteen years ago, local officials begged for federal assistance while the world watched New Orleanians wave towels at helicopters from rooftops. The response came slowly and, it seemed, begrudgingly. In the aftermath, some pundits asked why the people gathered outside the Convention Center, most of them black, had depended on the federal government to come to their rescue in the first place. Surely they brought their fate upon themselves by refusing to leave the city before the storm? The answer--that many lacked the resources to follow evacuation orders--didn't stop speculation that New Orleanians were somehow complicit in their fate. (A later analysis would show much of the responsibility lay with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, whose levee system failed in dozens of places, inundating 80 percent of the city.)On Sunday, as Louisiana waited to receive any of the 5,000 ventilators requested from the national stockpile, Gov. John Bel Edwards took his case to Face the Nation on CBS. Margaret Brennan took the opportunity to bring up Mardi Gras: "You didn't cancel it. Do you regret not doing so?" She went on to ask if Edwards had been waiting "for the federal government to tell you as a state what to do." The governor noted that no one at any level of government was canceling events at the time--that didn't start until mid-March. During Carnival in February, crowds across the country packed NBA stadiums and political rallies, amusement parks and concerts. Why were leaders from New Orleans and Louisiana being asked to substantiate behavior that went unremarked on everywhere else?Maybe Mardi Gras is just an easy target. It has an air of transgression, and can be written off as an indulgence. There was a national debate about canceling Carnival six months after Hurricane Katrina too, when swaths of the city still lacked basics like electricity and running water. Some felt, not unreasonably, that resources shouldn't be diverted for nonessentials. Mardi Gras parades had been canceled before, during wars and once for a police strike. After Katrina, the city decided that the chance to demonstrate its viability to the rest of the country was worth the expense. For people like me, home after months in exile, unsure what of our old lives would be recoverable, it was a way to process trauma.
As uninteresting as the NBA is, it sure seems as if the league's decision to cancel games was the single most important point in getting Americans to take the virus seriously.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 5, 2020 7:40 AM