ONLY HEALTH CARE NEEDED DISRUPTION MORE:

Enrollments have fallen by 11 percent nationally over the past eight years despite significant increases in the number of international students attending American colleges and universities. And that's not even factoring in the coming "baby bust," a demographic dip that will likely intensify this trend over the coming decade.





Taken together, these trends were spelling trouble for higher education before Covid-19. A recent survey of college and university trustees found that more than half were worried about the financial future of their institutions. And then the pandemic hit, along with the worst quarter for the stock market in well over a century. As a consequence, we're looking at a shakeout of epic proportions, particularly for the less selective, tuition-dependent institutions.





Imagine, for a moment, if August rolls around and the pandemic has abated but colleges and universities remain shuttered. This doesn't mean, though, that they can't operate: After all, professors across the country have spent the past few weeks putting classes online, teaching via Zoom, and otherwise adapting to the new normal. In theory, the nation's institutions of higher education can simply do the same come fall. And therein lies a problem.





When students shell out $50,000 a year to attend a school that admits a majority of applicants, they're paying for a lot more than professors. They're paying for the experience of college: dating, dorm life, fraternities and sororities, Frisbee on the quad -- all the stuff that has come to define college for the past century or so. This is one reason, perhaps, that colleges and universities have spent so much money on amenities and extracurricular diversions, rather than actual education, in recent years.





But when education moves online, all of that disappears.