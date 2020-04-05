NOTHING HAS HURT THE GENRE MORE...:





Charm comes in unique packages, and sometimes that package is lethal. Easy Rawlins' sidekick, Raymond "Mouse" Alexander is one of my favorite characters in crime fiction--right up there with the psychotic Tommy Udo (from a story by Eleazar Lipsky) in the film Kiss of Death. Walter Mosley's Mouse is no Dr. Watson, he's dangerous, amoral and if left to his own devices, kills people. It just happens.





...than the introduction of the lethal sidekick who will commit the extralegal killings the hero can't, without violating his code, which means he has no code. Robert B. Parker bears most of the blame, for Hawk, but it's marred everyone from Crais to Mosley to Lehane and on down.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 5, 2020 7:35 AM

