April 8, 2020
...NOTHING CAN GO WRONG...:
Swedish hospitals abandon trial of promising malaria drug chloroquine (CONNOR BOYD, 8 April 2020, Daily Mail)
Hospitals in Sweden have stopped using the malaria drug chloroquine on coronavirus patients after reports it was causing blinding headaches and vision loss.Doctors in the Vastra Gotaland region, 200miles west of Stockholm, are no longer administering the medication, touted as a 'miracle drug' by Donald Trump.
