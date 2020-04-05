NOT A GREAT LOOK, DONALD:

Capt. Brett E. Crozier, the Navy captain who was removed from command of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier's who are close to him and his family.

The top US military commander and the most senior naval officer were reportedly against firing the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over his letter warning of a coronavirus outbreak on board, but they were overruled by the Trump administration.





General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Admiral Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, believed that the Navy should have allowed an investigation into the letter written by Captain Brett Crozier to run its course.





Defense Secretary Mark Esper initially sided with the officers, according to The Washington Post.



