NO ONE WILL MISS OFFICES:

The reassuring data comes from RescueTime, a time management tool that monitors how you spend every minute of time on your computer so you can better optimize your day. At least that's what it does in normal times. In the current crisis, the app is all a powerful source of data on exactly what remote workers are doing all day.





The company recently sifted through this treasure trove of information and delivered happy news about our productivity while working from home.





Here's the bottom line finding via the company's blog: "According to our data, knowledge workers, software developers, and IT professionals are all more productive when they work from home. This was true both at small and medium businesses and large companies (over 500 employees)."





What exactly does RescueTime mean by more productive? "Remote workers had a four percent increase in average daily time spent on their core work and an 18 percent decrease in time spent on communication," the company reports. Over a year that adds up to 58 more hours spent on core work.



