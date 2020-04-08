NO ONE WILL MISS COMMUTING:

Working from home for the past few weeks? You might have a serious case of cabin fever by now. Or then again, you may have found you prefer it to your former routine. If you'd rather not go back to the office even after the pandemic is finally over, this might be the moment to start looking for a new job that allows--or requires--you to stay home.





Remote job openings were proliferating well before this crisis, rising 270% since 2017, according to new research by job search engine Adzuna that analyzed 4.5 million U.S. postings. Now, spurred on by COVID-19, it seems even more employers want the chance to recruit from a vast talent pool unrestricted by geographic distance.



