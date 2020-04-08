April 8, 2020
NO ONE WILL MISS COMMUTING:
As work from home becomes the norm, companies get more comfortable hiring fully remote employees (ANNE FISHER, April 7, 2020, Fortune)
Working from home for the past few weeks? You might have a serious case of cabin fever by now. Or then again, you may have found you prefer it to your former routine. If you'd rather not go back to the office even after the pandemic is finally over, this might be the moment to start looking for a new job that allows--or requires--you to stay home.Remote job openings were proliferating well before this crisis, rising 270% since 2017, according to new research by job search engine Adzuna that analyzed 4.5 million U.S. postings. Now, spurred on by COVID-19, it seems even more employers want the chance to recruit from a vast talent pool unrestricted by geographic distance."Our data shows a continued increase in work-from-home vacancies," notes Adzuna cofounder Andrew Hunter. Companies that never recruited many (or any) virtual employees before are "embarking on a giant work-from-home experiment," he adds. "The standard office-based job is increasingly a thing of the past."
