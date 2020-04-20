NO ONE WILL MISS CARS:

De Blasio and many other civic leaders are trying to enforce the 6-foot line by restricting access to places where people get together: dog parks, basketball courts, playgrounds, beaches, hiking trails, and the like. The problem with curtailing the supply of open space, though, is that it doesn't reduce demand. People still need to go outside, some to work, others to play, all to keep their sanity intact. Now, though, the demand comes chiefly from people on foot, rather than in vehicles.





In that shift, urbanists see a chance to save city dwellers not just from the sweep of a pandemic, but from the auto-centric culture that has dominated urban life for decades. They want to prioritize the movement of people--pedestrians, cyclists, transit users, and their ilk--over cars. This isn't just opportunism, a shot at grabbing street space while most cars are parked. A range of tactics long demanded by urbanists can make life outside more pleasant and practical amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. And depending on how much life goes back to "normal" once the pandemic has passed, the moves could change cities for the better, and for the long term.





One easy, obvious option is disabling the buttons that pedestrians use to summon a "Walk" sign to cross the street. Advocates of pedestrian-friendly roads have long lambasted these "beg buttons" for making driving the default mode of transportation: no push, no walk signal. Now, public health officials see the devices as potential conveyors of the coronavirus. Several cities in Australia and New Zealand have rejiggered traffic signal cycles to include walk signals, no push needed. So has Berkeley, California. "That's a good example of an easy and sustainable thing cities can do," says Tabitha Combs, who studies transportation planning and policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. By turning them off, cities are tacitly admitting that the buttons aren't meant to make intersections safer for pedestrians, but to keep cars moving as much as possible. "They've let the cat out of the bag that it's something they can do," Combs says.



