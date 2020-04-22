April 22, 2020
NO ONE JUST HATES MEXICANS:
Trump blocks stimulus funding for millions of US citizens married to immigrants (ANDREA GERMANOS, APRIL 22, 2020, Common Dreams)
Reporting out Monday shed new light on the fact that millions of U.S. citizens are not eligible to receive coronavirus stimulus checks because of who they married.This large group, as the Los Angeles Times reported, is made of American citizens who file taxes jointly with a spouse who uses an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number--an identification the IRS issues to workers who don't have a Social Security Number.Those with ITINs include those who are undocumented and those who may be in the legalization process.The block means that not only will the adult in the mixed status home not be eligible for their $1,200 check but the household itself will also not receive a $500 per child payment that was part of the CARES Act, bringing further economic woes to taxpayers as the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2020 12:00 AM