NO ONE JUST HATES MEXICANS:

Reporting out Monday shed new light on the fact that millions of U.S. citizens are not eligible to receive coronavirus stimulus checks because of who they married.





This large group, as the Los Angeles Times reported, is made of American citizens who file taxes jointly with a spouse who uses an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number--an identification the IRS issues to workers who don't have a Social Security Number.





Those with ITINs include those who are undocumented and those who may be in the legalization process.



