MAGAVILLE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE:

Oh, and there's a botched reality show, arson, a fatal gun accident, a tiger maiming, and a funeral where Exotic sings karaoke. One of the film's sources is a fellow zookeeper who seems to run his business as a harem and is accused of killing tigers when they get too old to do petting events. And don't forget the entire episode focused on the very mysterious disappearance of Baskin's former husband. Or Exotic's run for Oklahoma governor, in which he hired the guy who sold him ammo at Walmart to run his campaign and garnered 19 percent of the vote in the Libertarian primary. (There was a brief panic that he might actually win, for which there was no plan. Where have we heard that before?) One of the subjects does all his interviews shirtless, and amid everything else it didn't strike me how odd that was until the last episode.





For all the violence and tragedy, Tiger King is frequently laugh-out-loud funny. The filmmakers have an impeccable sense of comedic timing that motivates many of their edits, and they have no problem flat-out mocking their subjects. Don't miss the special close-up of one of Exotic's husbands during a discussion of "meth mouth."





A consequence of this, though, is that the serious issues raised here end up sidelined. Everyone seems to think it's a terrible thing that there are more tigers in captivity in the U.S. than there are in the wild, but that reminded me a bit of the tragedy of the commons -- if breeding in captivity is guaranteeing that tigers don't go extinct, is it really so bad? Could we regulate it better, or require those who profit from tigers to support conservation efforts, rather than banning this practice, as Baskin wants? I really wouldn't have minded hearing from some wildlife experts on what tigers need to thrive and what it takes to meet those needs in captivity, if indeed it's possible to. I also wouldn't have minded hearing more from Baskin on why she keeps her rescue tigers in cages and shows them to visitors rather than returning them to the wild.





But this isn't a freaking environmental documentary, you hippie. It's a reality show about a bunch of crazy people and the trouble they get themselves into. And it's perfect to binge-watch during a national lockdown.