April 30, 2020
LIBERTY IS NOT FREEDOM:
LAWSUIT AGAINST MICHIGAN GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER FAILS (LYDIA SMITH ON 4/30/20, Newsweek)
The plaintiffs in the case claimed that the "mandatory quarantine," along with interstate travel restrictions listed in an earlier version of the order, violated their rights to both procedural due process and substantive due process."But those liberty interests are, and always have been, subject to society's interests--society being our fellow residents," said Court of Claims Judge Christopher M. Murray."They--our fellow residents--have an interest to remain unharmed by a highly communicable and deadly virus, and since the state entered the Union in 1837, it has had the broad power to act for the public health of the entire state when faced with a public crisis."
