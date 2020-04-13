LET'S GO TO THE VIDEOTAPE!:

(David Choi, 4/13/20, Business Insider)

Navarro interrupted: "Well, let me push back a little bit."





"If an intelligence agency said 'a global pandemic could happen,' I'm sure they've been saying that for decades," Navarro said. "And nobody took them seriously. Why? Well, black swans are hard to sell. And this was the 500-year flood."





"You can line up every president since then and say, 'Why didn't you think this can happen again?' But that's not productive right now," Navarro added. "Have that episode and I challenge you -- show me the '60 Minutes' episode a year ago, two years ago, or during the Obama administration, during the Bush administration that said 'Hey a global pandemic is coming. You gotta do X, Y, and Z. And by the way, we would shut down the entire global economy to fight it.'"





"Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared," Navarro said.





"I guarantee you we did," Whitaker responded.





CBS then immediately played numerous clips of their past coverage of deadly diseases in the last 15 years, a segment that also included an appearance of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current director of the US's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



