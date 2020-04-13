April 13, 2020
LET'S GO TO THE VIDEOTAPE!:
'Show me that episode': Trump's trade adviser claimed the coronavirus response was being treated unfairly by the media. CBS News then played back its old footage.
(David Choi, 4/13/20, Business Insider)
Navarro interrupted: "Well, let me push back a little bit.""If an intelligence agency said 'a global pandemic could happen,' I'm sure they've been saying that for decades," Navarro said. "And nobody took them seriously. Why? Well, black swans are hard to sell. And this was the 500-year flood.""You can line up every president since then and say, 'Why didn't you think this can happen again?' But that's not productive right now," Navarro added. "Have that episode and I challenge you -- show me the '60 Minutes' episode a year ago, two years ago, or during the Obama administration, during the Bush administration that said 'Hey a global pandemic is coming. You gotta do X, Y, and Z. And by the way, we would shut down the entire global economy to fight it.'""Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared," Navarro said."I guarantee you we did," Whitaker responded.CBS then immediately played numerous clips of their past coverage of deadly diseases in the last 15 years, a segment that also included an appearance of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current director of the US's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases."Right now, if we had an explosion of an H5N1, we would not be prepared for that," Fauci said in 2005, in reference to the avian flu.
