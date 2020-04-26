April 26, 2020
KKKOTTON:
GOP SENATOR TOM COTTON SAYS CHINESE STUDENTS SHOULD BE BANNED FROM STUDYING SCIENCE, TECH AT U.S. COLLEGES (BENJAMIN FEARNOW, 4/26/20, Newsweek)
Super on brand.Cotton railed against Chinese students coming to colleges in the United States to receive an education on Fox News Sunday, arguing that they ultimately return to China and "compete for our jobs" and steal innovative U.S. ideas. He said Chinese students shouldn't be allowed to study sciences in American colleges and universities as punishment...
