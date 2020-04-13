JUST THE NAME RECOGNITION FOR MOST MUST BE MINISCULE:

Respondents gave Fauci an average score of 3.96 out of 5 for trustworthiness -- up slightly from 3.84 last time in late March. Fully 44% of respondents rated him five-out-of-five, and a further 24% gave him a 4 of 5.





Cuomo received an average score of 3.31 out of 5, also up slightly from the last poll. Just shy of half -- 46% -- gave Cuomo a 4 or 5 on communication.





Global-health Ambassador Deborah Birx, the response coordinator of the coronavirus task force, got a score of 3.21 out of 5.





California Gov. Gavin Newsom got an average score of 3.15 out of 5.





Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was rated 3.03 out of 5





Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, got an average score of 2.69 out of 5, down slightly from March.





Vice President Mike Pence was rated a 2.67 out of 5 on average for trustworthiness. While about a third of respondents gave Pence a 4 or 5, another third gave him a 1 of 5.





Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is no longer the lowest score last time, even though his rating of 2.51 out of 5 is down from March by a hair.





President Donald Trump scored 2.48 out of 5 on average, also down very slightly from March, when he rated 2.56.





The poll's newest entry, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, saw the lowest score at 2.35 out of 5.